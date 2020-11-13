News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Minor Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Odisha's Dhenkanal District

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

The minor girl was missing since Thursday evening. The body was recovered from near a forest by the locals on Friday.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later stoned to death in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kharkhari village under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The minor girl was missing since Thursday evening. The body was recovered from near a forest by the locals on Friday.

The family members alleged that she was raped and later stoned to death by some miscreants.

Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional police officer Suprasanna Mallick informed that a case has been lodged based on the FIR of the family members and investigation is on.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...