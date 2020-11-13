Minor Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Odisha's Dhenkanal District

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later stoned to death in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Kharkhari village under Kankadahada police limits in Dhenkanal district.

The minor girl was missing since Thursday evening. The body was recovered from near a forest by the locals on Friday.

The family members alleged that she was raped and later stoned to death by some miscreants.

Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional police officer Suprasanna Mallick informed that a case has been lodged based on the FIR of the family members and investigation is on.