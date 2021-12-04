Minor Girl Found Unconscious In Malyana Forest Near Shimla

A minor girl, who was found injured in the forests of Malyana near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital by police. The girl is said to be in a critical condition. The girl was taken to the hospital by the police team which rescued her after getting information from locals.

Superintendent of Police, Shimla, Monika Bhutunguru, said that the local police received information about a girl lying unconscious in the forests of Malyana after which a police team started searching the area. The 13-year-old girl, a school student, was found injured and unconscious in the forests of Malayana near Shimla by locals, according to police.

The locals witnessed her in an injured condition and immediately informed the police control room on Friday. Later, the police took the minor girl to IGMC for treatment. The minor has suffered head and arm injuries whereas no complaint from the girl’s side has been lodged with the police so far. The police have also ruled out suicide attempt by the girl.

The police are trying to identify the girl so that her parents could be informed about the incident.

Earlier, in Shimla, a high profile suicide case was also reported. Kavita Kantu, a PhD student from Himachal Pradesh Universtiy and a member of the Zilla Parishad, died by suicide. She was found dead in the jungle.

