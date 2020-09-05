Minor Girl Gang-raped during Lockdown in Odisha

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons, including three police personnel and two persons from an electronic media outlet in the Odisha capital during the lockdown period, police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother lodged an FIR with the Mahila police station recently.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash informed that the girl's mother had lodged a complaint regarding the gang-rape at the Mahila police station here on August 30.

"On August 30, a woman lodged a complaint with Mahila police alleging that her minor girl was gang-raped between March and April. On that basis, a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act," said the DCP.

In her complaint she mentioned about the involvement of two people from the electronic media and two security personnel, added Dash.

During the investigation, the girl in her statement informed about the involvement of one policeman and his two associates.

The DCP said the case has been handed over to the Investigating Unit for Crime Against Women dealing with cases related to women and children.