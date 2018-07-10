English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Minor Girl Gang-Raped Twice in Madhya Pradesh; Five Held
The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Picture for representation.
Chhindwara: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped twice in a span of 24 hours here, police said on Tuesday. Five men have been arrested in the case.
The girl left her house on the evening of July 6, and when she did not return, a complaint was lodged at the Kundipura Police Station the next day, said Additional Superintendent of Police Niraj Soni. Police found the girl wandering in a disoriented state in Mahua Tola area here on July 8, he said.
She told police that one Mohit Bharadwaj (22) persuaded her to go with him on his motorbike to the house of Rahul Bhonde (24), where both of them raped her, the ASP said.
The duo let her go the next day. When she was returning home, three more men, identified as Bunty Bhalavi (23), Ankit Raghuvanshi (25) and Amit Vishwakarma (21) accosted her, took her back to Bhonde's house, and allegedly raped her, he said.
Police formed a special team to search for the accused which nabbed all five of them, the ASP said.
The accused have been booked under IPC sections 376 (D) (gang-rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 363 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further probe is on, the ASP said.
