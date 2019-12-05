Minor Girl Gangraped and Abandoned by Two Men in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of December 3 when two persons took the victim to the sugarcane field, raped her and later abandoned her in the field after gagging her and tying her hands and legs, they said.

She was found on Wednesday after her family members along with the villagers started a search for her.

Superintendent of Police, L R Kumar said an FIR been registered and girl was being treated in a local hospital.

The accused -- Rupesh and Yogendra -- have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated, the SP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.