Minor Girl Gangraped By Classmates For 9 Months In Bhopal, 4 Arrested

A minor girl in Bhopal was gangraped for several months by four juveniles with three of them being her classmates. The news came to light after the girl became pregnant and opened up about her ordeal. Police have arrested all the four accused while the girl is under medical supervision. According to police, the girl’s parents tried to hide the matter by terminating her pregnancy, however, when they realised it was too late, they decided to report the incident to authorities.

Inspect Sudhesh Tiwari of Ratibad police station informed that the 14-year-old girl studies in Class 9 and she complained that on October 1 last year, one of her classmates took her to an anganwadi centre where he raped her. The juvenile then invited his three accomplices, and all of the four then sexually assaulted and physically abused her, the minor said while recalling the horrific day.

The 14-year-old further told police that the four accused, one of whom is a worker at a hotel, continued raping her for nine months by threatening to defame her family. The accused, the victim said, didn’t stop even after she became pregnant. However, the minor’s family rushed her to hospital after her health deteriorated. Police said the victim had revealed her agony to doctors.

Ratibad police is soon expected to issue a challan in the court after which further action will be taken against the four juvenile accused. A decision will also be taken regarding the minor girl’s pregnancy. However, she will currently remain under the observation of the doctors due to her present medical condition.

Bhopal had recently witnessed another ghastly case of sexual assault against a girl. Police last month had arrested a 45-year-old man who raped his 19-year-old stepdaughter for three years. The victim was a minor when she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here