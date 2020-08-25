Minor Girl Gangraped, Impregnated by Migrant Workers in Kerala; Three Held

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by six people, all migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh,on multiple occasions here since March this year, police saidon Tuesday. The rape survivor is two months pregnant, they said.

While three people belonging to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection with the case, a man hunt has been launched to nab the other accused, who have left for the northern state after committing the crime. Those arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Kochi, G Poonguzhali, supervising the investigation, said the accused have been booked under various sections of IPC including 376 (punishment for rape)and POCSO Act. According to police, the accused came in contact with the girl and developed friendship while staying in the neighbourhood of the girl in Manjummel, police said.

Later, the accused started exploiting her sexually. She was subjected to continuous 'sexual assault' by the accused at various places between March and August, police said.

The girl's mother is no more while her father is working in Delhi. The victim was staying with her aged grand parents at their residence in Manjummel.

The accused exploited this situation and raped her. The matter came to light after the girl revealed details of the incident to the doctors at a hospital during a counselling session recently.

Meanwhile, Kalamassery MLA V K Ibrahim Kunju shot off a letter to DGP Loknath Behera on Tuesday seeking stringent action against the accused. Activists of Bharatiya Mahila Morcha organised a protest in Manjummel on Tuesday demanding the arrest of all accused involved in the crime.

