Minor Girl Gangraped in Bihar's Samastipur, 4 Arrested

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested four youths involved in the gangrape of a class 10 student in Samastipur district on September 17.

The arrested youth have been identified as Manish Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Lalit Singh and Papu Kumar. Raids are being conducted by the state police to nab the fifth accused. The fifth accused has been identified as Kailash Mahto.

According to Bihar Police, a class 10 student was gangraped by at least four people in Samastipur. A case was lodged against unknown people by the girl at the Samastipur women’ police station.

“We had registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and POCSO Act,” said Rosda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sahiyar Akhtar.

The DSP added that the girl’s statement was registered at the women’s police station. “The girl told the police that she was returning from the bank along with her friend. On their way back, four people near Singhia Ghat took the girl and her friend captive. The four took turns to physically violate her,” added the officer.

“The four escaped the scene after gangraping the minor. Her friend brought the girl to Bibhutipur police station and informed the police about the incident. On learning of the incident, the girl was taken to the women police station,” added the officer.

Another senior police officer told the police that upon questioning the girl’s friend, they learnt that the gangrape was plotted by her friend. “On questioning Manish, he told us that he had informed his friends to take them captive near Singhia Bridge and carry out the incident as the place is very secluded,” added the officer.

“It is yet not clear why Manish made the plan to physically violate the girl. We arrested the four accused as per the names provided by Manish,” added the officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here