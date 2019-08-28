Minor Girl Gets Pregnant After Sex with Paramour Who Bribed Cops Escorting Her

Bettiah: A minor girl, who was staying in a government-run shelter home, became pregnant after having sexual intercourse with her lover onboard a train seven months ago when he bribed security personnel escorting her to a court here, an official said on Wednesday.

Three personnel female constable Mintu Kumari and Home Guards jawan Vishwanath Saha have been booked along with the lover Tunna Sah who has been charged under the stringent POCSO Act, SHO Suden Besra said.

He said the matter came to light when the authorities of the shelter home at Gaighat in Patna took the girl for medical examination noting that something was amiss with her health.

The girl was found to be seven months pregnant and on being questioned she said Tunna had once boarded the train by which she was being taken to the Bettiah court and he paid a bribe of Rs 500 to Saha for allowing them to have intercourse inside the lavatory.

The shelter home authorities informed the Bettiah administration and Mahila Thana Incharge Poonam Kumari contacted the girl and recorded her statement based on which the FIR was lodged at the GRP police station recently, Besra added.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far, he said adding that the girl hails from Kangli police station area of West Champaran district and had eloped with Tunna in 2017.

When police traced her following a complaint by her parents, the girl stated before a court here that she wanted to marry him and was not ready to live with her parents.

The court had subsequently ordered that she be kept at a shelter home until she attained adulthood, the SHO said.

