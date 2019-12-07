Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Minor Girl Kidnapped, Held Captive and Sexually Abused in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Two women abducted the girl and kept her in a farm. The victim said that they wanted her to marry a man of their choice.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Minor Girl Kidnapped, Held Captive and Sexually Abused in Maharashtra's Hingoli
Image for representation.

Jalna: A 13-year-old girl who was held captive in a farm in Maharashtra's Hingoli district and subjected to sexual abuse since November 13 has been rescued, and three people have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing from Chandanzira area on November 13 after which a police complaint was filed, he said.

"We zeroed in on two women in her neighbourhood who confessed to abducting her and keeping her captive in a farm in Sevgaon village. We freed her from a house there and she has been admitted in a nearby hospital. Both the women have been arrested as well as a man named Datta Yadhav Dhangar," said Inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale.

"The victim has said the accused wanted her to get married to a man of their choice. She was also sexually abused. We believe the accused wanted to push her into the flesh trade. Probe into all these angles are underway," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram