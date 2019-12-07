Minor Girl Kidnapped, Held Captive and Sexually Abused in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Jalna: A 13-year-old girl who was held captive in a farm in Maharashtra's Hingoli district and subjected to sexual abuse since November 13 has been rescued, and three people have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl had gone missing from Chandanzira area on November 13 after which a police complaint was filed, he said.

"We zeroed in on two women in her neighbourhood who confessed to abducting her and keeping her captive in a farm in Sevgaon village. We freed her from a house there and she has been admitted in a nearby hospital. Both the women have been arrested as well as a man named Datta Yadhav Dhangar," said Inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale.

"The victim has said the accused wanted her to get married to a man of their choice. She was also sexually abused. We believe the accused wanted to push her into the flesh trade. Probe into all these angles are underway," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.