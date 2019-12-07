Minor Girl Kidnapped, Held Captive and Sexually Abused in Maharashtra's Hingoli
Two women abducted the girl and kept her in a farm. The victim said that they wanted her to marry a man of their choice.
Image for representation.
Jalna: A 13-year-old girl who was held captive in a farm in Maharashtra's Hingoli district and subjected to sexual abuse since November 13 has been rescued, and three people have been arrested, a police official said on Saturday.
The girl had gone missing from Chandanzira area on November 13 after which a police complaint was filed, he said.
"We zeroed in on two women in her neighbourhood who confessed to abducting her and keeping her captive in a farm in Sevgaon village. We freed her from a house there and she has been admitted in a nearby hospital. Both the women have been arrested as well as a man named Datta Yadhav Dhangar," said Inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale.
"The victim has said the accused wanted her to get married to a man of their choice. She was also sexually abused. We believe the accused wanted to push her into the flesh trade. Probe into all these angles are underway," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonakshi Sinha's Befitting Reply to Troll Calling Her 'Salman Khan Ki Chamchi'
- Panipat Box Office Day 1: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film Has a Slow Start
- I-League 2019-20: East Bengal Score Late vs Punjab FC to Scrape to Draw for 2nd Straight Matchday
- Thief Calls Houseowner 'Kanjoos' in a Note after He Returns Empty-Handed
- Counterfeit Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakhs Seized From Delhi's Gaffar Market