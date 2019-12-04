Take the pledge to vote

Minor Girl Molested by 52-year-old Dentist at Clinic in South East Delhi

The victim's mother complained that the dentist had touched her 15-year-old daughter 'inappropriately' during a check-up on November 26 and 28.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly molested by a 52-year-old dentist when she had gone for a check up at his clinic in South East Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Wednesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the dentist touched her 15-year-old daughter "inappropriately" on November 26 and 28.

A case was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kalkaji police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The statement of the girl was recorded by the magistrate, following which the dentist was arrested, he said.

The accused is presently in judicial custody, he added.

