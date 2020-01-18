Minor Girl, Out Collecting Fodder in Field, Abducted and Gang-raped by 3 Men in Mathura
The girl was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was recovered from the spot, said the police.
Representative image.
Mathura: A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said here.
The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR filed in the case.
The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field and was collecting fodder when she was abducted by the three youths. She was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was also recovered from the spot, police said.
"She was taken to the district hospital,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla.
Several teams have been deployed to nab the culprits. One of the accused has been identified as Pawan of Bhadanwara village falling under Surir police station, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kai Po Che? Kite Strings in Gujarat Have Killed Over 150 Birds
- Scientists Are Trying to Find Survivors of Endangered Species in Australian Bushfires
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- Cat Fight: UK Couple Wins Rs 18 Lakh Court Case to Stop Neighbour from Feeding Pet Feline
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019