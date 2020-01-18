Take the pledge to vote

Minor Girl, Out Collecting Fodder in Field, Abducted and Gang-raped by 3 Men in Mathura

The girl was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was recovered from the spot, said the police.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Minor Girl, Out Collecting Fodder in Field, Abducted and Gang-raped by 3 Men in Mathura
Mathura: A minor was abducted and gang-raped by three youths when she was collecting fodder in a field, police said here.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Friday, according to the FIR filed in the case.

The girl had accompanied her grandmother to the field and was collecting fodder when she was abducted by the three youths. She was later found unconscious near the field and a motorbike was also recovered from the spot, police said.

"She was taken to the district hospital,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla.

Several teams have been deployed to nab the culprits. One of the accused has been identified as Pawan of Bhadanwara village falling under Surir police station, he said.

