Minor Girl Pushed Into Well for Resisting Second Rape Attempt, Manhunt On

A minor rape victim sustained several injuries after she was pushed into a well for resisting a second attempt by the accused to sexual assault her in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.The girl was admitted to a local hospital.The victim was alone in her home when the accused, Jitendra Jatav, allegedly barged into the house and raped her. Jatav then dragged her to nearby fields and tried to sexually assault her again. When she resisted, he pushed her into the well, police said.As the well was dry, the girl survived but sustained several injuries and cried for help. Hearing her cries, some children who were nearby informed the girl’s family who rescued her.Police have booked Jatav under sections of Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO). “We have launched a manhunt and he will be arrested soon,” Sub Divisional Officer of Police Kolaras Sujit Bhadauria said.