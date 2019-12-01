Minor Girl Raped and Strangled to Death in Rajasthan's Tonk
Police said that the girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Jaipur: A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Tonk district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.
The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town, police said.
Prima facie, the girl was raped and strangulated to death. The body has been shifted to the district hospital for postmortem, SHO of Aligarh Police Station, Ram Krishan, said. He said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.
