Minor Girl Raped by 32-Year-old Uncle in East Delhi
The girl had gone to her aunt's house, which was across the road from her place, where her uncle, 32, allegedly raped her, they said.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in east Delhi's Shakarpur on Sunday, police said.
The girl had gone to her aunt's house, which was across the road from her place, where her uncle, 32, allegedly raped her, they said.
She told her parents about the incident, following which police were informed, police said.
A case was registered and the girl was sent for a medical examination, they said, adding that the man is absconding.
