1-min read

Minor Girl Raped by Juvenile in Delhi's North Dwarka

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused was later apprehended and was sent to a juvenile correction home, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 8:08 AM IST
Minor Girl Raped by Juvenile in Delhi's North Dwarka
Representational Image.
New Delhi: A minor daughter of a Delhi Police personnel was allegedly raped by a juvenile, police said on Thursday.

She told police that her cousin introduced her to the accused, whose father is also a Delhi Police personnel, six months ago and they became friends, he said.

Police said the victim lives in a society in Dwarka North, while the accused lived with his family in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, the officer said.

One day, the accused called the girl to his house, following which he gave her some intoxicants and made her obscene videos. He allegedly raped her after threatening to upload her videos on the Internet, a police official said.

On Monday, the accused asked the victim to meet her but she refused after which, he threatened the girl and barged into her house on Wednesday where he was caught by her family members, the police official added.

Based on a complaint filed by her, a case was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The accused was later apprehended and was sent to a juvenile correction home, a police officer said.

Police also recovered videos from his phone, the officer added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
