GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Minor Girl Raped by Juvenile in UP

The incident took place on Friday, when the victim's mother had gone to collect water

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Minor Girl Raped by Juvenile in UP
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A four-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile at Firozpur village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, when the victim's mother had gone to collect water, following which the boy took the girl to his house, SP (rural) Ajay Sehdev said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, he said.

The victim's mother registered a complaint, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...