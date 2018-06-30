GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Minor Girl Raped in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Friend Arrested

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2018, 8:09 AM IST
Minor Girl Raped in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Friend Arrested
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: A minor girl was raped allegedly by a friend in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The girl, who is 17-and-a-half-year-old, was allegedly raped by her friend a couple of days ago. The accused had fled from the spot and was arrested on Saturday, the police said.

They are from Siliguri in West Bengal and the accused was staying as a guest at the victim's house, the police added.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
