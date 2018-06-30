English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Minor Girl Raped in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Friend Arrested
The girl, who is 17-and-a-half-year-old, was allegedly raped by her friend a couple of days ago. The accused had fled from the spot and was arrested on Saturday, the police said.
New Delhi: A minor girl was raped allegedly by a friend in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Saturday.
They are from Siliguri in West Bengal and the accused was staying as a guest at the victim's house, the police added.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
