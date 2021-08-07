Minor Girl Saved With 2 Successful Operations After Developing Gangrene With Snakebite

The 9-year-old Manjula, who is being treated at Cuttack at the SCB Medical for suffering a serious illness after a snake bit, has had a successful operation for a second time.

The operation was performed by Dr Bibhuti Nayak, Chief Professor, Department of Plastic Surgery, and his team. Manjula underwent her first surgery on July 18.

Manjula’s parents were also admitted to the SCB on July 14. Manjula hails from the Balijhar village in Haldi panchayat of Raighar block and was facing a life-threatening situation after a snakebite on her right wrist two months back, while she was standing near a tree in her courtyard.

Due to lack of treatment, the minor girl has developed gangrene and severe infection from shoulder to fingers. Local doctors have intervened and reported the matter to the District Collector and he ensured better treatment for her.

Manjula was first treated at the Umerkote hospital and then shifted to the Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital. From there, she was referred to Sahid Laxman Nayak medical college in Koraput. Due to financial problems, Manjula’s family was not able to provide good treatment. Later, the Nabarangpur district administration shifted Manjula to SCB Medical Cuttack.

A team of doctors from different departments treated her. Manjula’s health condition is normal now and she is improving very fast, said Dr Bibhuti Nayak.

