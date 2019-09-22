Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Around 30 People for Over 2 Yrs in Kerala, 2 Arrested

Malappuram: A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of around 30 people for over two years in the district, police said on Sunday.

Two people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for raping the 12-year-old victim, they said. The police was alerted by the child helpline in the district.

We registered a case yesterday and arrested the duo today, the investigating officer told PTI without divulging further details.

Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police is also probing the role of the father.

The girl has given her statement to the magistrate and has been shifted to a home, police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.