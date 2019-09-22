Take the pledge to vote

Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Around 30 People for Over 2 Yrs in Kerala, 2 Arrested

Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police is also probing the role of the father.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 10:56 PM IST
Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Around 30 People for Over 2 Yrs in Kerala, 2 Arrested
Representative image.
Malappuram: A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of around 30 people for over two years in the district, police said on Sunday.

Two people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for raping the 12-year-old victim, they said. The police was alerted by the child helpline in the district.

We registered a case yesterday and arrested the duo today, the investigating officer told PTI without divulging further details.

Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police is also probing the role of the father.

The girl has given her statement to the magistrate and has been shifted to a home, police said.

