Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by Around 30 People for Over 2 Yrs in Kerala, 2 Arrested
Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police is also probing the role of the father.
Representative image.
Malappuram: A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of around 30 people for over two years in the district, police said on Sunday.
Two people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for raping the 12-year-old victim, they said. The police was alerted by the child helpline in the district.
We registered a case yesterday and arrested the duo today, the investigating officer told PTI without divulging further details.
Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years. The police is also probing the role of the father.
The girl has given her statement to the magistrate and has been shifted to a home, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships