English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Girl Working as Bonded Labour in South Delhi For 8 Years Rescued
The girl worked as a domestic worker and was made to babysit the four-year-old son of the employer at their house in south Delhi’s Shahin Bagh area.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: An eight-year journey of bonded labour finally came to an end for a minor girl from Delhi, who was rescued and restored to her parents by the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday.
The girl, a resident of Johri Farm in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, worked as a domestic worker and was made to babysit the four-year-old son of the employer at their house in south Delhi’s Shahin Bagh area.
The Defence Colony sub-divisional magistrate issued a release certificate to the minor girl stating, she should be released from her employers and also ordered compensation of Rs 20,000.
The SDM also directed the Jamia Nagar SHO to initiate legal action against the employers under relevant sections of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.
The rescued girl was taken to a shelter home after the complaint reached Child Welfare Committee (CWC). She told authorities that her mother was lured by the employer with a promise that she would be looked after by them “like their own child and would also be sent to school”.
On speaking to a social activist and national convener Nirmal Gorana, the rescued girl said, “Even though I was just seven years old, my employer began instructing me to do all household chores and used to verbally and physically assault me, whenever she felt I was not doing a good job. I was forcefully confined in the house and was only allowed to visit my parents on holidays for few hours.”
She added that the employers accompanied her, when she used to visit her parents and was not allowed to tell her parents about the physical, mental trauma she was enduring from them.
The rescued girl said that a few months ago, she was severely physically abused by her employer and she finally decided to escape the house. She went to her sister’s house in Delhi and told her that she was being treated as a bonded labourer who then informed her parents, as they were unaware of their daughter’s exploitation by her employer.
The girl, a resident of Johri Farm in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, worked as a domestic worker and was made to babysit the four-year-old son of the employer at their house in south Delhi’s Shahin Bagh area.
The Defence Colony sub-divisional magistrate issued a release certificate to the minor girl stating, she should be released from her employers and also ordered compensation of Rs 20,000.
The SDM also directed the Jamia Nagar SHO to initiate legal action against the employers under relevant sections of Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.
The rescued girl was taken to a shelter home after the complaint reached Child Welfare Committee (CWC). She told authorities that her mother was lured by the employer with a promise that she would be looked after by them “like their own child and would also be sent to school”.
On speaking to a social activist and national convener Nirmal Gorana, the rescued girl said, “Even though I was just seven years old, my employer began instructing me to do all household chores and used to verbally and physically assault me, whenever she felt I was not doing a good job. I was forcefully confined in the house and was only allowed to visit my parents on holidays for few hours.”
She added that the employers accompanied her, when she used to visit her parents and was not allowed to tell her parents about the physical, mental trauma she was enduring from them.
The rescued girl said that a few months ago, she was severely physically abused by her employer and she finally decided to escape the house. She went to her sister’s house in Delhi and told her that she was being treated as a bonded labourer who then informed her parents, as they were unaware of their daughter’s exploitation by her employer.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Twitter in Splits After Pakistan Govt Says Imran Khan's Daily Helicopter Ride Costs Only Rs 55
- Swara Bhaskar on Masturbation Scene: Believed in The Role and Did It
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Door or Beach? Twitter is Divided in What is the New Black and Blue vs White and Gold Dress, or Yanny vs Laurel
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...