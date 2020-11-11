Next Story
Minor Gives Birth to Child in Gujarat's Jamnagar District, Cops File Rape Case against Farm Labourer
According to preliminary investigation, the girl was raped seven months ago in a farm on the outskirts of Anandpar village in Dhrol taluka where her father worked.
New Delhi
November 11, 2020
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a farm labourer in Jamnagar district of Gujarat seven months ago.
The incident came to light on Tuesday after the minor gave birth to a child at GG Hospital in the district, following which the local police was alerted.
Soon after, a case of minor rape was registered and a search for the girl’s father was launched. According to preliminary investigation, the girl was raped seven months ago in a farm on the outskirts of Anandpar village in Dhrol taluka where her father worked.
The accused, identified as Anesh Kalubhai Bhuriya, who used to work in a neighbouring farm, had allegedly raped the girl thrice at the time. Further investigation is underway.