Minor Held Captive and Raped by Autorickshaw Driver in Pune

In another case of heinous crime against women and children, a 13-year-old girl was abducted from Maharashtra’s Pune railway station and gangraped multiple times in different locations of the city by an autorickshaw driver and his friends including two Indian Railways employees.

According to Pune Police, the minor was gang raped by at least 13 people and was physically abused for more than 48 hours.

Pune deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Namrata Patil told the media that eight people including two railway employees have been arrested for gang raping the minor. “Raids are being conducted by police teams across the city and neighbouring areas to nab the others involved in the crime,” added Patil.

According to another senior police officer, part of the investigating team, the minor is a resident of Wanwadi and was visiting the Pune railway station to meet a friend. One of the accused on seeing the girl standing outside the railway station befriended her.

“The auto rickshaw driver took her in confidence on the pretext of dropping her at her home in Wanwadi. He first took her to a secluded place in Pune railway station campus and raped her. Then the accused called his other accomplices, who then took turns to physically abuse the girl multiple times,” added the officer.

The police also revealed that the girl was kept captive at different locations for at least two days during which she was gang raped by different people including two class IV Indian Railways employees. .

Police came to know about the incident only after her parents lodged a missing complaint. A case of kidnapping was registered as the girl was a minor. “In the process of searching for the missing girl, we first detained an auto rickshaw driver who during questioning confessed to have committed the crime,” added the officer.

The Pune DCP told the media that the girl has been admitted in a hospital and kept under observation. “Due to the incident the girl has suffered serious injuries. Family members and the girl are being provided all possible assistance including counselling,” added Patil.

