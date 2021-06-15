14-year-old Leaves House After Fight With Mother; Assaulted, Gang-raped in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested six accused for alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl living in the Itaunja area of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. The girl was taken hostage in the Mandiav area before being gang-raped.

The Police claimed to have arrested all the accused within 18 hours after the matter came to light. The Lucknow (Rural) Police have also freed the teenager from hostage. The police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage of various areas of Lucknow.

According to the police officials, the teenager living in the Itaunja police station area had left her house on Sunday morning after quarrelling with her mother on some issue. After walking for some time, she found Ikramuddin, an e-rickshaw driver, who came to know that the teenager had left the house after getting angry over her family members.

The officials further said that Ikramuddin took him to his room in the Mandiav area on the pretext of providing a job to the girl. He then invited his friends -Shakeel alias Chhotu, Uttam Sharma, Mohammad Nafees, Noor Mohammad alias Punnu, Ritesh Yadav alias Bhola – to come to his room. They raped the girl and also assaulted the minor, according to the police.

After searching for a long time, the girl’s family had lodged an FIR at Itaunja police station on Sunday evening.

SP Lucknow (Rural) Hridayesh Kumar said that as soon as the case was registered, the police took out CCTV footage of many places on the way in which the teenager was seen with the e-rickshaw driver.

“On the basis of footages, the e-rickshaw driver was searched. After the arrest of e-rickshaw driver Ikramuddin, all the accused were arrested,” he said.

The police recorded the statement of the teenager and sent her for a medical test. All the accused have been sent to jail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here