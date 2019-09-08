Take the pledge to vote

Minor Killed, 3 Hurt in Firing at Marriage Function in Punjab's Kotkapura

One of the injured is serious. A group, led by one Ankush, was consuming liquor at the marriage function on Saturday night, when another group, led by one Gurlal Singh, came there and started firing at them, police said.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Minor Killed, 3 Hurt in Firing at Marriage Function in Punjab's Kotkapura
Representative image.
Faridkot (Pb): A minor died and three others were injured in a clash between two groups at a marriage function in Punjab's Kotkapura town, police said on Sunday.

One of the injured is serious. A group, led by one Ankush, was consuming liquor at the marriage function on Saturday night, when another group, led by one Gurlal Singh, came there and started firing at them, police said.

Both the groups engaged in firing, in which a bullet hit 16-year-old Lovpreet Singh, who later died, police said.

Ankush was seriously injured and had been admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana, police said, adding that Gurlal and his companion were also injured.

An old enmity between Ankush and Gurlal is said to be the cause of fighting between the two, police said, adding that they were investigating whether those involved in the incident had any criminal record.

Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far.

