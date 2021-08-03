Minor Kills His Father Over Family Dispute In Maharashtra's Yavatmal

A minor boy has been arrested for allegedly killing his father at Bori Khurd in Pusad taluka of Yavatmal district, Maharashtra. The police have registered a case against him on charges of murder. Minor killed his father Punjaji Harsuji Deepke after having a verbal spat over sending back her sister to her in-laws’ house.

Deepke’s daughter was married a few years back. After few days of her marriage, her father-in-law passed away and she started facing domestic violence. To escape from the violence, she had come to live with her father and brother in Bori Khurd.

Deepke asked his daughter to go back to her in-laws’ house. This led to a dispute between the son and the father. The two had a heated argument. The argument escalated to an extent that in a fit of rage, the boy hit his father on the head with a wooden stick, leaving him seriously injured.

An injured Deepke was admitted to a private hospital for treatment in critical condition. However, he died during the treatment. The Pusad city police station officials have registered a case for murder against the minor. The minor has been taken into custody.

The police said that the minor has been sent to the juvenile home. According to the police, the evidence from the crime spot has been collected and sent for a forensic test. The body of the deceased has been sent for the post-mortem, the report of which is yet to come.

The statement of the accused’s sister has been recorded and relatives have been informed about the incident, police said. The police officials are also enquiring the neighbours of the accused to get more details about the incident.

Every possible angle, in this case, is being thoroughly investigated, police said.

