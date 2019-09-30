Minor Planet Named After Pandit Jasraj, First Indian Musician to Receive this Honour
With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
(Image: Facebook / @ptjasrajji)
New Delhi: A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, has been named after Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music.
International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006 , as 'Panditjasraj'.
'Panditjasraj' traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
"It was made official by IAU on September 23, followed by a citation," his daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI.
With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
"Blessed... in this honour one can experience only god's grace," Pandit Jasraj said from the US.
The citation says, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music. A life dedicated to music, Jasraj is recipient of many awards, honours and titles. His distinctive voice traverses remarkable four and a half octave."
As minor planet discoveries are confirmed, they are given a permanent number by IAU's Minor Planet Centre. 'Panditjasraj' minor planet can be seen on their official website with the number 300128, the musical maestro's date of birth in reverse order (28/01/30).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surat Women Get Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 Body Paint Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- India's Oldest Chimpanzee, Rita, Is Fighting Old-Age Health Issues at the Delhi Zoo
- Apple iPhone 11 Review: This iPhone Balances Price And Experience, Perfectly