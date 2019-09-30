Take the pledge to vote

Minor Planet Named After Pandit Jasraj, First Indian Musician to Receive this Honour

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

PTI

September 30, 2019
Minor Planet Named After Pandit Jasraj, First Indian Musician to Receive this Honour
(Image: Facebook / @ptjasrajji)

New Delhi: A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, has been named after Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music.

International Astronomical Union (IAU) has named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006 , as 'Panditjasraj'.

'Panditjasraj' traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

"It was made official by IAU on September 23, followed by a citation," his daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI.

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

"Blessed... in this honour one can experience only god's grace," Pandit Jasraj said from the US.

The citation says, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music. A life dedicated to music, Jasraj is recipient of many awards, honours and titles. His distinctive voice traverses remarkable four and a half octave."

As minor planet discoveries are confirmed, they are given a permanent number by IAU's Minor Planet Centre. 'Panditjasraj' minor planet can be seen on their official website with the number 300128, the musical maestro's date of birth in reverse order (28/01/30).




