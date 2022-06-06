CHANGE LANGUAGE
Minor Rape Survivor Kills 2-month-old Baby in Indore After 'Marriage Pressure, Poverty Woes'
1-MIN READ

Minor Rape Survivor Kills 2-month-old Baby in Indore After 'Marriage Pressure, Poverty Woes'

Police said the incident came to light after the baby's post-mortem (Representational Image: Suman Bhaumik/Shutterstock)

A case has been filed, and the accused, who is a rape survivor, has been arrested, according to reports

News Desk

A minor who was a rape survivor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore killed her two-month-old baby after she was unable to care for the child due to poverty, police officials said.

A case has been filed, and the accused, who is a rape survivor, has been arrested, according to reports.

The girl has confessed to her crime, Rajesh Vyas, Additional DCP, Indore told NDTV.

“A few days ago, a minor girl was raped after which she gave birth to a child. Her family members were putting pressure on her to get married. She was frustrated and killed her two-month-old baby. She has confessed to her crime,” he was quoted in the report as saying.

The officer stated that the incident came to light after the infant’s post-mortem revealed the murder. “The post-mortem of the dead child has been done. It revealed the act of murder. A case has been registered and the girl has been arrested,” Vyas said, according to the report.

first published:June 06, 2022, 12:38 IST