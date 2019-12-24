Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Minor Rape Victim, Her Parents Consume Poison Outside Varanasi SSP's Office Over Police 'Inaction'

The girl had fled to Mumbai with the main accused, Zameer and his friend Utkarsh, on October 19, after they promised her a chance in Bollywood.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

December 24, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Minor Rape Victim, Her Parents Consume Poison Outside Varanasi SSP's Office Over Police 'Inaction'
Lucknow: A minor girl, who had accused three men of raping her, consumed poison along with her parents outside the office of the Varanasi senior superintendent on Monday.

The three were rushed to the hospital for treatment and a suicide note was recovered in which the girl cited police negligence as the reason for taking the step.

The police, however, have refuted the allegation and said two of the three accused were already behind bars and the search for the other culprit was underway.

Speaking on the incident, SSP Varanasi, Prabhakar Chaudhary, said, “The case was registered around a month back after which two accused Vishal and Zameer were arrested. However, the third accused, Utkarsh Tiwari, is on the run and will be nabbed soon.

“It seems as if the family was misled by someone and that is why they took the extreme step. We will investigate the matter, at the moment our priority is health of the victim and her family,” he added.

The girl had fled to Mumbai with the main accused, Zameer and his friend Utkarsh, on October 19, after they promised her a chance in Bollywood. However, soon after reaching there, she found herself unconscious in a room and was later raped by Vishal, the third accused.

The girl’s father had lodged a complaint of kidnapping against Vishal and Utkarsh at the Cantonment Police Station, Varanasi, on October 20. In his complaint, the girl’s father claimed that the two frequently visited their house and he suspected that they had kidnapped the girl.

The minor, who was kept hostage in a Mumbai hotel, managed to escape and returned to Varanasi where she narrated the entire incident to her parents.

Subsequently, both Vishal and Utkarsh were booked for rape on November 15, the police said.

