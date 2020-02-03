Minor Rape Victim Moves Delhi HC for Permission to Terminate 24-week Pregnancy, Hearing on Tuesday
The Union Cabinet had last Wednesday approved extending the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for 'special categories of women' which would include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors.
Image for representational purpose only / Getty.
New Delhi: A minor rape victim filed a plea in the Delhi High Court on Monday by seeking permission to terminate her 24-week pregnancy.
The plea is listed for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Vibhu Bakhru.
The petition, filed through the 16-year-old girl's mother, is aggrieved as Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not permit termination of pregnancy in case the period of gestation is more than 20 weeks.
The plea filed through advocates Anwesh Madhukar and Prachi Nirwan, said the pregnancy poses a substantial risk to the girl as she herself is of tender age.
It said the rape victim was examined by doctors at a government hospital here on January 25 and she was found to be 24 weeks pregnant.
Pursuant to this, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was lodged at Swaroop Nagar police station here.
The doctor has opined that since the period of gestation is more than 20 weeks, it is beyond the permissible limit and court's permission is required for pregnancy termination.
The Union Cabinet had last Wednesday approved extending the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for "special categories of women" which would include rape survivors, victims of incest, differently-abled and minors, an official statement said.
The Cabinet gave its nod to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 and it would be introduced in the Budget session of Parliament beginning January 31.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Gauri Khan's Lavish Party
- Arjun Suravaram Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Engaged to Long-time Girlfriend Pallavi Varma
- Google Maps Traffic Info Can be Tricked Easily, But You Shouldn't Stop Trusting it Just yet
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him
- Special Sunday: Today is 02/02/2020, the First Palindrome Date in Over 900 Years