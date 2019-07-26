English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Raped by 4 Men in Mathura, Police on Look Out For Accused
The girl did not inform her family about the incident immediately because she was scared but after a couple of days, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents who lodged a complaint with the police.
Representative image.
Mathura: A minor was raped allegedly by four men in a village here, police said on Friday.
On July 20, the girl fell unconscious after consuming prasad offered by Rahul, Bablu, Dinkush and Hemant, SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.
The four men then took her to a deserted place and allegedly raped her, he said.
The girl did not inform her family about the incident immediately because she was scared but after a couple of days, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents who lodged a complaint with the police, Shukla said.
A case was registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and a search operation was underway to nab the accused, the SP said.
