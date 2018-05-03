GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Minor Raped by 9-Year-Old and 13-Year-Old Boys in UP

The two accused have been detained and a probe has been instituted into the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
An Indian girl displays a placard during a protest against two recently reported rape cases as protestors gather near the Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Barabunki,UP: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in Tikaitnagar area here, police said today.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was alone in her house and two boys aged 9 years and 13 years took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

After the victim's mother came to know about the incident, she lodged an FIR after which the two accused were detained.

SHO, Tikatinagar, KK Mishra said that the girl has been sent for medical examination. A probe has been instituted in the matter.

