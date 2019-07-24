Take the pledge to vote

Minor Raped by Friend at Flat Provided by Another in Gurugram, Two Arrested

As per the complaint registered in city's Shivaji Nagar police station on July 21 the victim said that she came in contact with Rajiv some two months ago. He took her for a ride in his Hyundai I10 car on July 19.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
Minor Raped by Friend at Flat Provided by Another in Gurugram, Two Arrested
Representative image.
Gurugram: A 17-year-old girl was raped by her friend in Gurugram's Sector-102 area, police said on Tuesday. Local police arrested two persons including main accused Rajiv Kataria and Abhishek Kumar. The latter played a role by providing his own flat for the crime. They have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the complaint registered in city's Shivaji Nagar police station on July 21 the victim said that she came in contact with Rajiv some two months ago. He took her for a ride in his Hyundai I10 car on July 19.

"The accused took help of Abhishek and asked him to provide his flat. The accused had committed the crime against the wishes of the victim. Rajiv also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone," said Subhash Bokan, Gurugram Police PRO.

The victim revealed her ordeal to her mother on July 21. She was immediately taken to to the police station where she gave a written complaint.

"We have conducted medical examination of the victim in the civil hospital which confirms rape. Accordingly a raid was conducted and we arrested both the accused. The vehicle used in the crime was also seized," Bokan said.

