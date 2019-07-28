Take the pledge to vote

Minor Raped by Two in Alwar, Nude Photos Circulated on Social Media

The incident comes months after a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Alwar district triggering outrage.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 10:17 PM IST
Representative image.
Alwar: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men here on the same day and her nude photographs were clicked and circulated on social media, police said on Sunday.

The incident comes months after a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in the district triggering outrage.

Police have detained one of the rape accused along with his wife for abetting the crime and arrested a man for circulating the nude pictures of the victim on social media.

The family of the victim lodged an FIR against four persons including the two rape accused on Saturday at Badodamev police station, police said.

The incident took place on July 17 when a woman named Raunak took the victim to her home in the same neighbourhood where she was raped by one Rahul, the police said.

Raunak's husband, Jaikam too raped the victim and clicked nude photos of her after Rahul left, SHO of Barodameo police station Dinesh Meena said.

Days later, one Imram approached the victim and asked her to meet in private as he had nude pictures of her. When she denied, he threatened to circulate the photos on WhatsApp, Meena said, referring to the allegations made in the complaint.

However, another man named Rahul too had the nude photos in his possession and circulated them on social media, the police said, adding that he was arrested while Jaikam and Raunak were detained.

