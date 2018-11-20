Minor Raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar While Drawing Water from Hand Pump, Accused on the Run

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth when she had gone to take water from a hand pump at a village here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place Monday and a case was registered on a complaint from the girl's brother, Station House Officer, Bhopa, VP Singh said.The youth, who also made a video of the act, was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.He is at large and a search has been launched to nab him, Singh said.The complainant said his sister was raped when she had gone to take water from the hand pump at a neighbour's house, the officer said.The youth abducted her and raped her in a room near the hand pump, according to the complainant.