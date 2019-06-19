English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Raped Inside Army's Eastern Command Headquarter, Accused Held
The accused, a Group D staff of the Army, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Representative image.
Loading...
Kolkata: A minor girl was raped inside the Fort William, Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarter here, and the accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.
The accused, a Group D staff of the Army, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The alleged incident took place on Saturday evening inside the residence of the girl, the daughter of another employee of the Army, when her parents were not at home, police said.
Their residence was located at Old Bapu Lane inside the Fort William. The accused fled after committing the crime and he was arrested on Tuesday night, police said. When produced before a local court, the accused was sent to police custody till June 24.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Been the Best So Far: Ganguly
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Manager Paul Heyman
- KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India
- Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency is Already Facing A Global Financial And Regulatory Pushback
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results