Minor Raped Inside Army's Eastern Command Headquarter, Accused Held

Kolkata: A minor girl was raped inside the Fort William, Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarter here, and the accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a Group D staff of the Army, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The alleged incident took place on Saturday evening inside the residence of the girl, the daughter of another employee of the Army, when her parents were not at home, police said.

Their residence was located at Old Bapu Lane inside the Fort William. The accused fled after committing the crime and he was arrested on Tuesday night, police said. When produced before a local court, the accused was sent to police custody till June 24.