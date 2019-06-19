Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Minor Raped Inside Army's Eastern Command Headquarter, Accused Held

The accused, a Group D staff of the Army, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Minor Raped Inside Army's Eastern Command Headquarter, Accused Held
Representative image.
Loading...

Kolkata: A minor girl was raped inside the Fort William, Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarter here, and the accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a Group D staff of the Army, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The alleged incident took place on Saturday evening inside the residence of the girl, the daughter of another employee of the Army, when her parents were not at home, police said.

Their residence was located at Old Bapu Lane inside the Fort William. The accused fled after committing the crime and he was arrested on Tuesday night, police said. When produced before a local court, the accused was sent to police custody till June 24.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram