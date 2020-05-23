INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Minor Raped, Killed by Brother and His Friends in Jaipur's Manoharpur Area, Say Police

Representative image.

Representative image.

The girl's father lodged a missing complaint on the next day after which police launched a search operation, Manoharpur SHO Ramswaroop said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
Share this:

A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and killed by her brother and his three friends in Manoharpur area of Jaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The four suspects, aged 19-21, took the minor to a nearby forested area on May 17 and allegedly raped her. They then allegedly strangled her to death and dumped the body in a drain, police said.

The girl's father lodged a missing complaint on the next day after which police launched a search operation, Manoharpur SHO Ramswaroop said.

The girl's brother also accompanied the search team, he added.

After a detailed investigation, police zeroed in on the four suspects and detained them on Saturday, the station house officer said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading