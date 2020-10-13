INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Minor Reshuffle Of IPS Officers In AP; DIG Intelligence Vijay

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday gave postings to three IPS officers on wait and transferred two others in a minor reshuffle. Rajiv Kumar Meena of the 1995 batch, transferred out as Visakhapatnam city police commissioner two months ago, was given a new posting as Additional Director General of Police (Greyhounds and Octopus-Operations).

Kumar made Special Secretary, Home Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday gave postings to three IPS officers on wait and transferred two others in a minor reshuffle. Rajiv Kumar Meena of the 1995 batch, transferred out as Visakhapatnam city police commissioner two months ago, was given a new posting as Additional Director General of Police (Greyhounds and Octopus-Operations).

Shanka Brata Bagchi has been transferred from the Anti- Corruption Bureau and posted as Inspector General, AP Special Police Battalionsin the existing vacancy, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney. C M Thrivikram Varma, who was also on wait, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Guntur Range.

Intelligence DIG G Vijay Kumar has been posted as Special Secretary (Home). Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who reported to AP on inter-cadre deputation from Karnataka, has been posted as Superintendent of Police in the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, the order said. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 13, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Next Story
Loading