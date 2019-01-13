GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Minor Student Delivers Baby in School Hostel, Six Employees Suspended

The school 'Seva Ashram High School' at Daringibadi in Kandhamal district is run by the SC and ST development department of Odisha.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Minor Student Delivers Baby in School Hostel, Six Employees Suspended
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Phulbani (Odsiha): A minor student of a state-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district delivered a baby girl in her hostel, prompting the authorities to disengage six of its employees on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl, a student of class eight, delivered the baby in the school hostel on Saturday night, Kandhamal District Welfare Officer (DWO), Charulata Mallick said.

The school 'Seva Ashram High School' at Daringibadi in Kandhamal district is run by the SC and ST development department of Odisha.

The student and her newborn were admitted to a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be normal.

Two matrons, two cook-cum-attendants, a lady supervisor and and an auxillary nurse midwifery of the institute were disengaged from service for dereliction of duty, officials said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram