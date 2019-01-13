English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Minor Student Delivers Baby in School Hostel, Six Employees Suspended
The school 'Seva Ashram High School' at Daringibadi in Kandhamal district is run by the SC and ST development department of Odisha.
Phulbani (Odsiha): A minor student of a state-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Kandhamal district delivered a baby girl in her hostel, prompting the authorities to disengage six of its employees on Sunday.
The 14-year-old girl, a student of class eight, delivered the baby in the school hostel on Saturday night, Kandhamal District Welfare Officer (DWO), Charulata Mallick said.
The student and her newborn were admitted to a local hospital, where their condition is stated to be normal.
Two matrons, two cook-cum-attendants, a lady supervisor and and an auxillary nurse midwifery of the institute were disengaged from service for dereliction of duty, officials said.
