Minority Commission Issues Notice to OYO After Hotel 'Denies' Room to Kashmiri Youth in Delhi

Meanwhile, OYO has issued an apology in the matter and said an internal inquiry is underway.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Minority Commission Issues Notice to OYO After Hotel 'Denies' Room to Kashmiri Youth in Delhi
Image for Representation. (Twitter/ @oyorooms)
New Delhi: The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) on Wednesday issued a notice to hospitality firm OYO after its affiliated hotel in Jasola Vihar allegedly denied a room to a Kashmiri youth. In an official statement, the government minority body said, "This is a serious offence of discrimination against a lawful customer."

According to media reports, an OYO-affiliated hotel in Jasola Vihar allegedly denied room to a Kashmiri youth over his identity, the statement said. "The DMC has ordered OYO to submits a reply by September 4 as to why this discrimination was allowed to happen and what action has been taken against the offender..." it stated.

Meanwhile, OYO has issued an apology in the matter and said an internal inquiry is underway.

"OYO Hotels & Homes is committed to bringing quality living experiences to our guests from around the world, irrespective of their race, religion, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender, marital status, age, etc." it said in a statement.

"We do not tolerate any form of discrimination across all our properties and take immediate strict action, which can also lead to the termination of the contract with asset owners. Any such action that is tantamount to discrimination is a serious violation of the basic principles of OYO's work policies," according to the statement.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the manager's unilateral actions based on an unverified message that was circulated to a few hotels, which resulted in the inconvenience caused to the customer. We sincerely apologise for this unfortunate experience," OYO spokesperson said in the statement.

