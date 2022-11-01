Minority Status of Hindus: 'Issue is Sensitive', SC Told; 19 States/UTs Yet to Respond

The minority affairs has told the Supreme Court that the issue of minority status to Hindus in states where their numbers have dropped below other communities, was a “sensitive” one with “far-reaching” consequences. It told the top court to grant it more time so that state governments and union territories as well as stakeholders were able to take a final stand on the matter.

The ministry also told SC that 19 states/UTs had not yet responded with their views and comments on the matter currently pending before the court.

It said it had held consultative meetings with state Governments and Union Territories (ITs) along with other stakeholders on the concerning minority status for Hindus in states where their numbers have gone below other communities, currently pending consideration before Supreme Court. State governments of Punjab, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu; and UTs of Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, as well as Chandigarh have already put reverted.

The apex court is hearing two pleas clubbed together — one by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking state-and district-level identification of minorities in India and the other filed by religious leader Devkinandan Thakur has challenged the National Commission for Minorities Act. It alleges that when the Act was enforeced, the Centre arbitrarily notified Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis as minorities.

According to the affidavit filed on behalf undersecretary Mohd Nadeem, some states and UTs have sought additional time to have wider consultations so as to form their opinions on the issue at hand and the ministry has requested them to act expeditiously.

On August 30, the Centre had sought time to revert on the issue. Earlier, it had submitted before the SC that the state governments also had the power to declare a religious or linguistic community as a “minority community” within the concerned state.

In its affidavit, the Centre cited the example of the Maharashtra government, which had notified Jews as a minority community within the state in July 2016.

