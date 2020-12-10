Minors Held for Raping Five-year-old in UP's Jalaun, Survivor in Critical Condition

A five-year-old Dalit girl was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh under the Aata police station limits on Wednesday.

The minor was kidnapped while she was playing near her house and was then gang-raped allegedly by boys living in the same village. Narrating the horrific incident, the survivor's father said three boys from the village are involved in the incident, while the police is considering involvement of only two minor boys.

However, as soon as the police reached the spot, the minor was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Seeing her critical condition, the doctors referred her to Jhansi Medical College.

The police have registered a rape case against two minor accused and both of them have been arrested. “Two minor boys from the village have been accused of gang-rape with a five-year-old girl. The girl has been sent to the hospital for treatment while a case has been registered in this regard. Both the accused have been arrested and the girl has been referred to Jhansi Medical College for further treatment,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr. Avadhesh Singh.