Minors in Hyderabad Did Not Die of Dengue, Says Audit Committee

Two minors in Ranga Reddy district of Hyderabad allegedly died of dengue. The death and positive mosquito-borne cases in the state has spread panic in the city. A committee that has been constituted to look into the deaths of the two children now says that they did not die of dengue.

The committee comprises District Medical and Health Officer, District Malaria Officer and some other health officials.

After the committee said that the minors did not die of dengue, people want to know the actual cause of their death. According to The Hindu report, officials said that in that case, the committee will need more time to find out the reason for the deaths.

According to the report, the panel said that since the private hospitals, where the two minors were admitted, conducted Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) instead of MAC-ELISA test to confirm dengue, they cannot conclude that the cause behind their deaths was dengue.

Officials said they have asked the private hospitals not to use the Rapid Diagnostic Test to confirm dengue as there was 27 percent chance of it to give improper results.

The report said that if a private hospital declares a patient dengue-positive on the basis of RDT and the patient later dies, the committee would not declare it as a dengue death.

The daily said that when State Health Minister Eatala Rajender was asked if they would find out whether the patients were dying of any other infection or diseases, he said that they would soon find out the cause.

“We will find the cause of deaths by going through reports. The society needs to know about it. We too need to know for future reference,” Rajender said at a press conference held after the inauguration of fever wards at Gandhi Hospital in the city on Friday.

Ranga Reddy District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. K Swarajya Lakshmi told the daily that if the deaths were not due to dengue then they have to find out if any other preventable cause such as malaria was the cause for the death of the minors.

About the death of a minor boy from Hafeezpet, she said that it was found that the boy suffered from viral encephalitis.

Monsoon diseases including dengue, malaria, zika virus, Chikungunya are spread by bite of mosquitoes. The mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and it is of utmost importance to not allow any accumulation of water in the vicinity. The initial symptoms of these mosquito-borne diseases include fever, rash, nausea and vomiting, joint and muscle pains among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.