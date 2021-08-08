Minor's Intestine Ruptured, Private Parts Injured During Brawl in UP's Barabanki; Accused Held

In a shocking incident from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, a minor has been arrested for rupturing the intestines and injuring the private parts of another minor during a brawl. The accused allegedly attacked the minor injuring the private parts of the 12-year-old and ruptured his intestines while filling air with the pressure gun.

A case has been registered against the accused after a written complaint was filed by the victim’s father and the accused has been arrested.

The incident was reported from a factory located on Kursi Road industrial area of Barabanki district where the victim used to work. The 13-year-old accused hails from Bachrawan (Raebareli) also used to work in the same factory.

Both minors entered into a brawl over some issue after which the 13-year-old boy filled the private part of the victim with air using the pressure gun.

The condition of the victim deteriorated late on Friday night. The minor was taken to Lucknow Trauma Center, where doctors informed that the minor’s intestine was ruptured due to the air pressure. The minor was operated by the doctors.

After the incident was reported, officials of the Labor Department reached the spot to investigate the matter. During this, the investigation team also examined the CCTV footage installed in the factory.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here