Minors Raped in Separate Incidents in Noida, Greater Noida; Accused Held in Both Cases

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man living in the same neighbourhood as her in Noida, while a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. The accused in both the cases have been arrested and sent to jail, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the first matter was reported in Noida by the girl’s mother on May 30 after which an FIR was lodged and investigation started. The accused works as a security personnel in a private company, police said.

The case was lodged at the Sector 49 police station. Police teams were formed to ensure the arrest of the man, who was held the very next day and sent to jail, Shukla said. Police said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also invoked against him.

The DCP said efforts will be made to ensure quick charge sheeting in the case and trial in a fast track court as it involves a child so that justice could be delivered without delay. In the other case, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village in Greater Noida on Monday, the police said.

This man had recently come to Gautam Buddh Nagar for work and was helped by the girl’s family in getting a rented accommodation. On Monday, when the girl’s parents were out of home, the accused entered their house and forced himself on her, Shukla said When the matter was reported to the police, an FIR was lodged at the local Surajpur police station and investigation launched after which the accused was arrested, she said. The accused has been sent to jail and legal proceedings are underway, she added.

