Minors Working as Bonded Labourers Rescued from Chennai Water Treatment Plant
Police said the operation was carried out on Friday jointly with activists of the International Justice Mission (IJM), adding the children were from Odisha.
Representative image.
Chennai: Six bonded labourers from Odisha, including five minor boys have been rescued from a water treatment plant here, police said on Saturday.
The operation was carried out on Friday jointly with activists of the International Justice Mission (IJM) they said, adding that all the children were aged below 18 years. IJM activists said the labourers had been handed over to the Regional Development Officer, Chennai Central.
The boys were taken to the office of Revenue Divisional Officer, Chennai Central and later accommodated at an open shelter. Cases have been filed against the water treatment plant owner under the Prevention of Bonded Labourers Act and Prevention of Child Labourers Act and also under IPC Section 370, they said.
The labour department of the Odisha government has been informed about the operation and officials from there are expected to take back the children to their homes, officials said.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- Google Pixel 4 Leaks in New Mint Green and White Colour Variants
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s