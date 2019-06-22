Minors Working as Bonded Labourers Rescued from Chennai Water Treatment Plant

Chennai: Six bonded labourers from Odisha, including five minor boys have been rescued from a water treatment plant here, police said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out on Friday jointly with activists of the International Justice Mission (IJM) they said, adding that all the children were aged below 18 years. IJM activists said the labourers had been handed over to the Regional Development Officer, Chennai Central.

The boys were taken to the office of Revenue Divisional Officer, Chennai Central and later accommodated at an open shelter. Cases have been filed against the water treatment plant owner under the Prevention of Bonded Labourers Act and Prevention of Child Labourers Act and also under IPC Section 370, they said.

The labour department of the Odisha government has been informed about the operation and officials from there are expected to take back the children to their homes, officials said.