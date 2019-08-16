Take the pledge to vote

Mins Before UNSC Meeting on Kashmir Issue, Imran Khan Makes Another Attempt to Get Global Support; Dials Trump

The telephonic conversation comes minutes ahead of the United Nations Security Council's scheduled meeting on Kashmir issue. Friday's discussion will not be considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations.

August 16, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Mins Before UNSC Meeting on Kashmir Issue, Imran Khan Makes Another Attempt to Get Global Support; Dials Trump
File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump.
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday spoke to US President Donald Trump over phone for 12 minutes, discussing situation in Kashmir after the Centre decided to end the special status given to the state under Article 370.

"The prime minister conveyed to the US president the situation and danger which can arise in Kashmir," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistani news organisations.

The telephonic conversation comes minutes ahead of the United Nations Security Council's scheduled meeting on Kashmir issue. Friday's discussion will not be considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations, which are becoming increasingly more common, diplomats said.

Pakistan formally called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi said on Thursday. "The world needs to realise that it is the issue of humanity and not a piece of land between the two countries," the state-run PTV quoted Qureshi as saying.

Qureshi sent a formal letter to UNSC president Joanna Wronecka through the country's Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.

