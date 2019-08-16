Mins Before UNSC Meeting on Kashmir Issue, Imran Khan Makes Another Attempt to Get Global Support; Dials Trump
The telephonic conversation comes minutes ahead of the United Nations Security Council's scheduled meeting on Kashmir issue. Friday's discussion will not be considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations.
File photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump.
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday spoke to US President Donald Trump over phone for 12 minutes, discussing situation in Kashmir after the Centre decided to end the special status given to the state under Article 370.
"The prime minister conveyed to the US president the situation and danger which can arise in Kashmir," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistani news organisations.
The telephonic conversation comes minutes ahead of the United Nations Security Council's scheduled meeting on Kashmir issue. Friday's discussion will not be considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as closed door consultations, which are becoming increasingly more common, diplomats said.
Pakistan formally called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi said on Thursday. "The world needs to realise that it is the issue of humanity and not a piece of land between the two countries," the state-run PTV quoted Qureshi as saying.
Qureshi sent a formal letter to UNSC president Joanna Wronecka through the country's Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niti Taylor Gets Engaged to Parikshit Bawa, Says She Doesn't Plan to Get Married This Year
- Gay Penguin Parents Who Tried to Hatch Stone Get Presented With Real Egg
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Akshay Kumar Tastes Dirt as He Takes on Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal BTS Clip
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it