English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Minutes Before Killing Aurangzeb, Militants Grilled Him About Encounters, Army Postings
A purported video of slain Army rifleman Aurangzeb being interrogated minutes before being killed surfaced on Saturday.
Thousands gathered at Aurangzeb's funeral in Poonch on Saturday. (TV Grab)
Srinagar: A purported video of slain Army rifleman Aurangzeb being interrogated minutes before being killed surfaced on Saturday.
In the video, suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants can be seen asking Aurangzeb — who was wearing blue jeans and t-shirt — about his duties, postings and the encounters in which he had participated. The 1.15 minute-long video was probably shot in a forest area.
His last rites were performed at his native village in Poonch, where he was returning for Eid. Locals were heard raising slogans calling Aurangzeb a “martyr”.
Aurangzeb's father, Mohd Hanif, who was also an Armyman himself told ANI, "My son stood by his pledge and he kept his promises. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request central and state governments to eliminate militancy."
The rifleman, who was 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama on Thursday morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.
His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.
He was shot in his head and neck, police said.
Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said.
At about 9 am, Army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened.
Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.
Also Watch
In the video, suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants can be seen asking Aurangzeb — who was wearing blue jeans and t-shirt — about his duties, postings and the encounters in which he had participated. The 1.15 minute-long video was probably shot in a forest area.
His last rites were performed at his native village in Poonch, where he was returning for Eid. Locals were heard raising slogans calling Aurangzeb a “martyr”.
Aurangzeb's father, Mohd Hanif, who was also an Armyman himself told ANI, "My son stood by his pledge and he kept his promises. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request central and state governments to eliminate militancy."
The rifleman, who was 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama on Thursday morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.
His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.
He was shot in his head and neck, police said.
Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said.
At about 9 am, Army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened.
Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.
Also Watch
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
- Nick Kyrgios Stands in Roger Federer's Path to No.1 in Stuttgart
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India