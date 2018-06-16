Minutes Before Killing Aurangzeb, Militants Grilled Him About Encounters, Army Postings

A purported video of slain Army rifleman Aurangzeb being interrogated minutes before being killed surfaced on Saturday.In the video, suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militants can be seen asking Aurangzeb — who was wearing blue jeans and t-shirt — about his duties, postings and the encounters in which he had participated. The 1.15 minute-long video was probably shot in a forest area.His last rites were performed at his native village in Poonch, where he was returning for Eid. Locals were heard raising slogans calling Aurangzeb a “martyr”.Aurangzeb's father, Mohd Hanif, who was also an Armyman himself told ANI, "My son stood by his pledge and he kept his promises. He sacrificed himself for the nation and came back to me. I request central and state governments to eliminate militancy."The rifleman, who was 'buddy' of a company commander, was abducted by militants at Kalampora in Pulwama on Thursday morning when he was on his way home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district.He was shot in his head and neck, police said.Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry and was posted at the 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian, they said.At about 9 am, Army men from the unit stopped a car asking the driver to drop Aurangzeb in Shopian, officials said, recounting what had happened.Militants stopped the vehicle as it approached Kalampora and abducted the jawan.