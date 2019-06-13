Take the pledge to vote

Minutes Before Shooting Each Other Dead, Rajasthan Couple Click Selfie; Blame 'Failure of Love' for Suicide

The deceased, Anju Suthar and Shamkar Chaudhary, both aged 21, were allegedly in a relationship before the woman got married sometime ago.

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Barmer: A married woman and her lover allegedly shot themselves dead in the district Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Anju Suthar and Shamkar Chaudhary, both aged 21, were allegedly in a relationship before the woman got married sometime ago, Chohtan circle officer (CO) Ajit Singh said.

Prime facie, it seemed they shot themselves dead with two country-made pistols that were recovered from the spot, Barmer SP Rashi Dogra said.

In an audio clip, recovered from their mobile phone, they said to have taken the extreme step because of failing in love, the circle officer added. The bodies were sent to a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, Singh said.

