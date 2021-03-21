Miraculous Escape for Truck Driver Caught Under Mounds of Snow in J&K's Keran

A dump truck driver had a miraculous escape after being mowed down by a snow mound along the Kupwara-Keran road stretch here on Sunday afternoon. The occurrence was sighted by a team of Beacon personnel and subsequently launched an operation to rescue the stuck trucker.

Beacon official of 109 RCC said that the incident took place this afternoon while a team from the department was clearing the road of accumulated snow near Water Point at Farkian Top along the road.

“On spotting the occurrence, the team rushed the spot and after hours of hectic efforts, pulled out the stuck driver”, the official said.

“The driver is doing fine and has no visible injury anywhere on his body”, the official added.